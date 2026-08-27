Like father, like son? Sehwag and Dravid’s sons earn India U-19 selection

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, younger son of batting great Rahul Dravid, have been selected in India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia Under-19.

The 15-member squad, announced by the BCCI selection committee on Thursday, marks a notable moment in Indian cricket. It is the first time the names “Sehwag” and “Dravid” will feature together in an India team since their fathers last played a Test against Australia in January 2012.

Aaryavir, 18, has earned his maiden national call-up after making an impression in domestic cricket. The right-handed opening batter recently attracted attention during the Delhi Premier League while representing the West Delhi Lions, with his aggressive strokeplay drawing comparisons with his father’s attacking style.

His domestic record includes a remarkable 297 against Meghalaya in the 2024 Cooch Behar Trophy, underlining his ability to play substantial innings.

Anvay Dravid, 17, returns to the India Under-19 setup after impressing on the team’s tour of Sri Lanka in July. The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter scored a crucial 87 in one of the youth ODIs and has retained his place in the national side.

Anvay is the younger son of Rahul Dravid. His elder brother, Samit Dravid, has also represented India Under-19, making the latest selection another significant milestone for the Dravid family.