TN teenager Pranav hopes to ride on McGrath’s advice against Australia

CHENNAI: On the back of his head, featuring for India at the U19 World Cup will have been the ultimate goal, but for Pranav Raghavendra, another opportunity to don the blue jersey has come. Earlier this year, the teenager suffered a back injury which kept him sidelined for the World Cup, which India later went on to win. But Pranav, who was named in the squad on Thursday, is eager to grab this opportunity with both his hands “I will give my best shot if I get an opportunity,” were the words he used to summarise his reaction to this daily.

India U-19 will play against Australia U-19 in two multi-day fixtures in Rajkot and Ahmedabad beginning on September 18. The U-19 side will also play three one-day matches. The tour will conclude on October 8.

Taking on an Australian side in any level of cricket never comes easy. But Pranav, if he makes into the playing XI, will remember what former pace great Glenn McGrath has advised him, in his time training at the MRF Pace Foundation. "His advice was to bowl the correct channels and bowl the correct line. He keeps telling me to work on the right length and never give up," he said. The lanky youngster grabbed headlines for bowling as quick as 141 kilometres an hour aged 17. He believes that he can improve on it. “I have quite a few variations and will employ it whenever I get an opportunity for the India U-19 side," he added.