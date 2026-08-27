TN teenager Pranav hopes to ride on McGrath’s advice against Australia

CHENNAI: On the back of his head, featuring for India at the U19 World Cup will have been the ultimate goal, but for Pranav Raghavendra, another opportunity to don the blue jersey has come. Earlier this year, the teenager suffered a back injury which kept him sidelined for the World Cup, which India later went on to win. But Pranav, who was named in the squad on Thursday, is eager to grab this opportunity with both his hands “I will give my best shot if I get an opportunity,” were the words he used to summarise his reaction to this daily.
India U-19 will play against Australia U-19 in two multi-day fixtures in Rajkot and Ahmedabad beginning on September 18. The U-19 side will also play three one-day matches. The tour will conclude on October 8.
Taking on an Australian side in any level of cricket never comes easy. But Pranav, if he makes into the playing XI, will remember what former pace great Glenn McGrath has advised him, in his time training at the MRF Pace Foundation. "His advice was to bowl the correct channels and bowl the correct line. He keeps telling me to work on the right length and never give up," he said. The lanky youngster grabbed headlines for bowling as quick as 141 kilometres an hour aged 17. He believes that he can improve on it. “I have quite a few variations and will employ it whenever I get an opportunity for the India U-19 side," he added.
M Senthilnathan, former Tamil Nadu coach and chief coach of the MRF Pace Foundation was confident that his ward can deliver for India U-19. “He is only 18 and he is one of the quickest in Tamil Nadu and probably in the U-19 circuit itself.” he told this daily. In his time working with Pranav, Senthilnathan said that his line and length has improved. “We have worked with him technically and tactically. His length and line has improved so much.
Senthilnathan explained how Pranav can be a nuisance to batters if he marries his mercurial pace with accuracy. "He is clocking 140 at this age on a regular basis. With that speed, if he improves the line and length he will be difficult to read. His bowling action makes the batter think that the new ball may come in but in reality it goes out, sometimes. That way, it is difficult to pick him,” he explained. "He has a tendency to bring the ball in. But what happens in odd balls, it might straighten up or even deviate a little. So it is not easy to play him." he added.
Role of TNCA league and TNPL
The ongoing TNCA First Division League and the TNPL have given Pranav the much needed match practice before the Australia U-19 series. "The TNCA First Division matches definitely helped me keep in shape and also bowl at different speeds. The TNPL was also a good experience where I got to bowl to a variety of players on different surfaces.These things will definitely come in handy at the India U19 level as the quality of the TNCA league and TNPL is top notch," he said. The league matches so far this season have had matches played at both home and neutral venues. This is to help bowlers bowl in different conditions.
"Another advantage of playing the TNCA league is that you get used to playing in the hot conditions. Here (TNCA League) we get to bowl a lot in the three days of play. This season we are playing home and away so this helps us to adapt to wickets," he said.