TNPL 2026: Madurai eye 2nd title in tough final vs Kovai

CHENNAI: When Madurai Panthers got new owners a few months ago, there was renewed hope. After near misses and heartbreaks in the previous years, Madurai Panthers have another shot at their second TNPL title, when they take on Vida Kovai Kings on Friday.

Kovai, meanwhile, came fresh off a convincing win in Qualifier 2 against Trichy Grand Cholas. Kovai bowlers in particular Deeban Lingesh and M Siddharth are in red hot form. The contest on Friday could boil down to Madurai Panthers batting prowess and Kovai's bowling.RS Ambrish, Kishoor G and Jhathavedh S are also names Madurai need to be vary of.

But Madurai captain Anirudh Sita Ram B sounded cool and was confident about the task ahead. "The preparation for the final is good. The team is confident and doing well," said Anirudh.

He was glad to see the auction strategy pay off on the pitch, as right selections have played to their best.