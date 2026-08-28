PCB protests Sky Sports interview with Imran Khan’s sons during Lord’s Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports after the broadcaster aired an emotional interview with the sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan during the lunch interval of the second Test between Pakistan and England at Lord’s.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB had even considered taking the extraordinary step of asking Pakistan’s players not to return to the field after lunch in protest against the broadcast.

The 18-minute interview, conducted by former England cricketer and Sky Sports broadcaster Michael Atherton, featured Imran Khan’s sons, Suleiman and Kasim Khan, speaking about their concerns over their father’s health and safety. Imran has been imprisoned for nearly three years and his family has repeatedly raised concerns about his medical treatment.

The PCB is understood to have contacted Sky Sports before the lunch break and objected to the interview being aired. The board reportedly warned that Pakistan’s players could refuse to take the field for the post-lunch session if the footage was broadcast.

Sky initially delayed the interview but eventually aired it. By the time the programme ended, Pakistan’s players were already preparing to return to the field for the afternoon session, scheduled for 2:40pm local time.

Atherton conducted the interview on Wednesday in the Writers' Room at Lord’s, with Sky Sports also releasing a teaser ahead of the Test. The interview, however, was not shown by Pakistan’s domestic broadcaster, PTV.

Imran Khan’s Health Under Renewed Scrutiny

The broadcast comes amid growing concern over Imran Khan’s health in Pakistan.

The former Pakistan captain’s sons have publicly demanded proper medical care for their father, while his sisters have also raised questions about his treatment in prison.

Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered that Imran be shifted to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital for medical treatment. However, he was instead taken to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he underwent a check-up before being returned to prison.

His family has alleged that the Supreme Court’s directive was not properly followed and has called for Imran to be examined by his personal physician.