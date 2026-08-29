'Was completely shocked' —  T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his sacking

CHENNAI: Former India and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his shock and disappointment at being removed from the position months after winning the T20 World Cup for the country.

Yadav, who lifted the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on March 8, was left out of the next T20I assignment after the Indian Premier League with Shreyas Iyer taking over as captain. The Mumbaikar said he spent two months trying to come to terms with what had happened. "I sat at home for 40-50 days. I was doing nothing, and I was completely shocked. I was thinking, what should I do now? Do I want to play or not?," he told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"A lot was going on in my mind. One day, suddenly my wife said, 'Just think about why you started playing this game 20 years ago? Because you were mad for this game. Then bring that passion back again.'"