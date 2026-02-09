T20 World Cup: Markram fifty powers South Africa to 213 for 4 against Canada

AHMEDABAD: Skipper Aiden Markram led from the front with a flamboyant half-century to guide South Africa to a formidable 213 for four against Canada in a Group D T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Markram (59 off 32 balls) opened the floodgates with three boundaries off Dilon Heyliger in the second over.

Quinton de Kock (25 off 22 balls) followed suit, smashing Saad Bin Zafar for two consecutive fours, hitting the bowler over long-off.

The duo continued in the same fashion, picking up boundaries and sixes.

They stitched 70 runs for the opening stand in just 6.5 overs.

South Africa were dealt the first blow in the form of De Kock as he was cleaned up by skipper and right-arm pacer Dilpreet Bajwa.

Markram was in ominous form as he brought up his fifty with a four off Bajwa in just 28 balls in the 10th over.