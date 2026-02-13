Bennett anchors Zimbabwe to 169 for 2 against depleted Australia attack

COLOMBO: Opener Brian Bennett struck an unbeaten 64 as Zimbabwe’s top order fired collectively against a depleted Australia bowling attack to post a challenging 169 for 2 in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

Bennett struck seven fours from the 56 balls he faced and laid the perfect foundation for Zimbabwe, who reached 125 for one at the end of the 15th over. However, Australia came back strongly in the death overs, conceding just 44 runs in the final five overs.

Wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl chipped in with 35 each, while captain Sikandar Raza remained not out on 25 off 13 balls. With wickets in hand, Zimbabwe could have pressed the accelerator much earlier and scored more. There was just one six in the innings.

In the absence of the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the Australian pace bowling attack seemed to lack sting initially, which the Zimbabwe batters capitalised on before fading towards the end.

Adam Zampa was handled nicely by the Zimbabwean batters, remaining wicketless with figures of 0 for 31 from his four overs.

The highlight of the Zimbabwe innings, after they were sent in to bat, was the 61 run stand for the opening wicket between Marumani and Bennett off 7.3 overs. Marumani hit two fours off Ben Dwarshuis in the third over and followed it up with three boundaries off Glenn Maxwell in the fourth over after a sedate start.

Bennett joined the party with two boundaries in the fifth over bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann, taking Zimbabwe to 47 without loss at the end of the powerplay. Australia got the breakthrough in the eighth over with Marcus Stoinis removing Marumani, whose thick edge went straight to Josh Inglis behind the stumps.

Zimbabwe were 61 for one and moved to 79 for one at the halfway stage. They added 46 runs in the next five overs to reach 125 for one after 15 overs.

Pacer Stoinis left the field in the 16th over, holding his hand in pain while attempting a return catch off Burl. From a full toss, Burl hit the ball straight back at Stoinis, who tried to get hold of it. Stoinis grimaced in pain, immediately called for the physio and left the field.

Cameron Green completed the unfinished 16th over, which turned out to be a lucky one for Australia as Burl was dismissed off the final ball. Green and Stoinis were the only Australian wicket takers.