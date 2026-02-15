Airee’s lone resistance drags Nepal to 133 for 8 against West Indies

MUMBAI: A fighting half-century by Dipendra Singh Airee helped Nepal recover from a top-order collapse to post 133 for 8 against West Indies in their Group C match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Airee struck three sixes and as many fours in a resolute 47-ball 58, while Sompal Kami chipped in with an unbeaten 26 to provide a late surge after Nepal found themselves in deep trouble. Barring Airee, Nepal’s batters struggled on a fresh deck that neither assisted spin nor behaved in a two-paced manner.

Had it not been for Airee’s dogged knock and Kami’s late strikes, including three consecutive fours in the 18th over, Nepal would have finished with a far lower total following an insipid display by their specialist batters earlier in the innings.

Unperturbed by the ordinary batting around him, Airee showed sound application and timely aggression, punishing loose deliveries in his hitting arc while running sharply between the wickets.

Nepal slipped to 46 for 5 in the 11th over, failing to generate any momentum on what appeared to be a batting-friendly track, with poor shot selection and lack of application continuing to haunt them.