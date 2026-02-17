Airee fires as Nepal snap 12-year winless run in T20 World Cups, beat Scotland by seven wickets

MUMBAI: Kushal Bhurtel's early fireworks and Dipendra Singh Airee's unbeaten fifty helped Nepal end their 12-year-long winless run in T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket triumph against Scotland in an inconsequential Group C match here on Tuesday.

Nepal had gone winless since 2014 when they beat Afghanistan and the Netherlands on T20 World Cup debut, but the Rhinos signed off from this edition with a memorable victory in front of more than 19,000 fans at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Chasing 171, Nepal responded with 171/3 in 19.2 overs with Airee's quickfire 50 not out off 23 balls, with three sixes and four fours, being the highlight of their spirited chase along with Bhurtel's (43) inspired start.

Gulsan Jha (24 not out) also chipped in with two towering sixes at a crucial juncture, putting on an unbeaten 73-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Earlier, Bhurtel had a narrow escape when Brad Currie dropped a return catch and the Nepal opener rubbed salt on the wound with a huge six over long-on in the second over.

With their batters being under pressure, Nepal made a rather cautious start but took charge once their eye was in.

Aasif Sheikh (33) opened up with a six over fine leg in the fourth over, and in the next, Bhurtel clattered two sixes and a four off Mark Watt.

As many as 23 runs came off Watt as Aasif finished with another powerful hit over square leg.

However, Nepal couldn't sustain the momentum of raking in big runs as following overs from Scottish spinners saw the pressure building on the batters, resulting in a few wickets.

Bhurtel mishit a sweep off Michael Leask (3/30) and was caught at midwicket for a sparkling 43 off 35 balls with four sixes and a four.

Soon after, Aasif went back in the hut when a thick edge off his bat was collected by Brad Wheal at short third off Leask.

Leask appeared to be all over Nepal when he had their skipper Rohit Paudel (16) caught by backward square leg in the 14th over.

But in his final over, Airee hammered two on-side sixes and a four to collect 20 runs off the 16th.

Jha completed the formalities with a four off the 20th over, as Nepal won with four balls to spare.