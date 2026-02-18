Cricket

UAE score modest 122/6 against South Africa in T20 World Cup match

South African pacer Corbin Bosch (3/12) claimed three wickets as UAE's batting never got going.
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of UAE's Syed Haider during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between South Africa and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of UAE's Syed Haider during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between South Africa and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.(Photo | PTI)
PTI
NEW DELHI: Young top-order batter Alishan Sharafu scored a gritty 45 to help UAE post a modest 122 for 6 in their T20 World Cup match against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, UAE, playing their final Group D match with Super 8 hopes already over, couldn't build on a confident start and lost their way.

Sharafu, though, fought hard, scoring his 45 off 38 balls with five boundaries and a six before being dismissed by pacer Anrich Nortje, who finished with figures of 2 for 28.

The Proteas and New Zealand have already qualified for the Super 8s from the group.

Brief scores: UAE: 122 for 6 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 45; Anrich Nortje 2/28, Corbin Bosch 3/12).

ICC T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa vs UAE

