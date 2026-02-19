'Devastated' Australia look to avoid Oman upset after T20 World Cup exit

KANDY: Australia coach Andrew McDonald said on Thursday his players were "devastated" after their T20 World Cup exit, but they would be "zeroed in" on avoiding an embarrassing upset against Oman.

Australia failed to make the second phase for only the second time in the event's history after defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

"We've got a pretty sort of devastated group, it's fair to say," McDonald told reporters in Kandy ahead of Friday's final match against Oman, now a dead rubber.

"We're usually alive coming to these points in time, but it's not to be.

"We've put ourselves in this position. So hopefully, Oman, we can prepare and go and do the job there."

Defeat against 20th-ranked Oman would be the biggest embarrassment of all.

"There won't be any lack of motivation against Oman," said McDonald.

"We've got one more World Cup game and we'll be zeroed in on that."

The match will end a chaotic Australian campaign.

Australia arrived in Sri Lanka after being drubbed 3-0 in Pakistan and without injured fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

They then lost their captain Mitchell Marsh for the first two games after he was hit during practice and suffered testicular bleeding.

Australia's acerbic media did not hold back in their criticism, citing selection "stuff-ups".

Chief among those is sticking with the woefully out-of-form Cameron Green and promoting Tim David to number four as a "power hitter" when he had not played since December because of a hamstring injury.