T20 WC: West Indies brush aside Italy by 42 runs to sign off group stage on a high

KOLKATA: Shai Hope's second consecutive fifty and a disciplined performance by bowlers powered West Indies to a comfortable 42-run victory over Italy, signing off their Group C campaign in the T20 World Cup in style, here Thursday.

Despite a shaky batting performance, the Caribbean pace and spin attack clicked in unison, ensuring a winning momentum heading into the Super Eights. Set a target of 166, Italy were bowled out for 123 in 18 overs with Matthew Forde (3/19), Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Gudakesh Motie (2/24) doing the bulk of the damage with the ball for West Indies.

Skipper Hope slammed a 46-ball 75 to guide West Indies to 165/6 after Italy opted to field.

Hope's fluent knock with six fours and four sixes held the innings together, but experienced spinners Ben Manenti (2/37) and Crishan Kalugamage (2/25) choked the run flow in the back end to keep the total in check.

On a batting-friendly Eden surface with a lightning outfield, where England's 202 was nearly chased down by Italy in the previous game, the target looked underwhelming at the innings break. But West Indies' bowlers got the job done without much hassle.

Young pace-bowling all-rounder Forde, who had conceded just 10 runs and taken a wicket against Nepal in Mumbai, set the tone in the powerplay with another tidy spell. He was exceptional with the new ball, returning figures of 2/17 in three overs.

Forde struck in his first over as Justin Mosca was bowled for 2, done in by an inducker. He then removed Syed Naqvi with a hard-length delivery that shaped away as the batter tried to smash and was caught at mid-off.

Shamar Joseph was the pick of the bowlers, using the short-ball strategy smartly. He ended Italy's resistance by taking the key wicket of Grant Stewart in the 15th over, effectively sealing the contest.