It was meant to be: Young India spinner Vaishnavi on cricket career

NEW DELHI: It was written in the stars, or so believed her father.

Long before Vaishnavi Sharma picked up a cricket ball, she says her future as a sportsperson was known to her astrologer father, Narendra Sharma.

The 20-year-old left-arm spinner from Gwalior made her India debut in the T20 International format just last year in a home series against Sri Lanka.

"When I was four years old, my journey in sports began. As you all know, my father is an astrologer. He looked at my horoscope and said that I should either go into sports or into the medical field," Vaishnavi told 'PTI Videos'.

"After that, it was a question of where my own interest was. After some time, he understood that my interest was in sports. When I was seven, I started playing more seriously, like going for evening practice sessions.

"And when I was 1112 years old, I played my first Under-16 match for Madhya Pradesh. It wasn't under the BCCI then, but that's where my journey really started," she recalled.

In the five-match series against Sri Lanka, she finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for India with five scalps.

The youngster says she has been certain about cricket from the very first day.