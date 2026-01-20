Jemimah’s calm fifty guides Delhi Capitals to tense win over Mumbai Indians

VADODARA: Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front to anchor Delhi Capitals’ tense run-chase with a gritty fifty, guiding her team to a much-needed seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat on a slow surface, Mumbai Indians’ struggles in the powerplay continued before Nat Sciver-Brunt played another blinder (66 not out off 45) to take her team to 154 for five.

After a rather productive start provided by Lizelle Lee (46 off 28) and Shafali Verma (29 off 24), Delhi Capitals lost their way in the middle overs before Jemimah (51 not out off 37) calmed nerves in the dressing room by completing the chase in 19 overs.

Veteran Marizanne Kapp (10 not out off 6) provided the support that Jemimah needed at the other end and closed out the match with a six.

It was Delhi Capitals’ second win in five games, while Mumbai Indians suffered their fourth loss in six matches.

"We really need to push when we are batting and bowling in the powerplay," said Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur after the loss.

In the powerplay, Shafali missed connecting with a flatter delivery down the leg side from left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma to see her stumps rattled.