KCA lifts its three-year ban on former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Wednesday lifted the three-year ban it had imposed on former international cricketer S Sreesanth last year for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the organisation.

The KCA took the decision to lift the ban in its special general body meeting held during the day, a statement from the association said.

The decision was taken based on the unconditional apology submitted by the cricketer, expressing regret for his remarks against the KCA, the statement said.

The ban was imposed on Sreesanth prior to the last Kerala Cricket League (KCL) matches, it said.