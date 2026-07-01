Minister Lokesh inaugurates modernised ACA stadium; attends APL grand final

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Premier League (APL) final transformed the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) International Stadium into a carnival of cricket, with thousands of fans cheering in a charged atmosphere on Tuesday evening.

The championship clash between Simhadri Vizag Lions and Bhimavaram Bulls drew massive crowds, marking one of the season’s most anticipated sporting events.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh attended as chief guest, tossing the coin to launch the grand finale between Simhadri Vizag Lions and Bhimavaram Bulls.

The Vizag Lions won the toss and chose to bat first. He extended best wishes to both teams, urging players to uphold sportsmanship and deliver spirited performances.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the memorial plaque of the modernised ACA International Cricket Stadium, describing it as a milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s sports infrastructure.

ACA President Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni), Secretary Sana Satish Babu, Vice‑President Bandaru Narasimharao, Joint Secretary Boyalla Vijay Kumar, Treasurer Dandamudi Srinivas, Councillor Vishnu Dantu, along with public representatives, officials, dignitaries and sports personalities, were present at the ceremony.