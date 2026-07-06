Beth Mooney stars as Australia hammer England in women's World Cup final

LONDON: Australia thrashed England by seven wickets to win a record-extending seventh women's T20 World Cup title in a sold-out final at Lord's on Sunday.

Beth Mooney (64) and Phoebe Litchfield (48) did the damage in a second-wicket partnership of exactly 100 runs as Australia reached a modest target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.

Victory meant Australia had now won all seven of their world finals, across both one-day international and T20 cricket, against arch-rivals England for whom Sunday's defeat meant the end of their record of winning every major global women's cricket event they had hosted.

Australia arrived in England not holding either the 50-over or T20 world titles, with player-of-the-match Mooney saying at the presentation ceremony: "We're just happy to be here -- it has been pretty well-documented that we haven't made it this far in the last two ICC events.

"I thought Georgia Voll hit the ball really well before her unfortunate dismissal.

"Phoebe Litchfield came out and nailed it from ball one. I just kept going and tried to make sure we got ahead in the game as early as possible."

Tight Australia bowling backed up by typically impressive fielding restricted England to a below par 150-4.