Indian batting falls apart as England win 3rd T20I by 125 runs to take 2-0 lead

NOTTINGHAM: Indian batters produced one of their worst performance in recent times, surrendering meekly to England's tearaway quicks Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue's hostile spells in a record 125-run loss in the third T20 International here.

Archer (3/29 in 3 overs) and Tongue (4/28 in 4 overs) bowled with a lot of fire inside the Powerplay which led to India being shot out for 76 runs in 11.4 overs in pursuit of 202 on Tuesday.

This was India's worst T20I defeat in terms of margin of runs as only four batters managed double-digit scores here.

The win gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series as the first match was abandoned due to rain.

Captain Shreyas Iyer's winless streak has now extended to five games and this Indian team under Gautam Gambhir's stewardship looks a disjointed unit.

It wasn't a pretty sight as birthday boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched his favourite team get dismantled one over at a time.

England's 201 for 7 was largely based on opener Phil Salt's 70 and Sam Curran's unbeaten 41 in a late assault.

The match as a contest was over once India were reduced to 52 for 5 in five overs. The performance was marked by poor shot selection and an apparent lack of will to fight. Add to it the baffling tactical calls. A hit-and-miss slogger like Harshit Rana was sent No. 7 inside the Powerplay ahead of Shivam Dube, something that is bound to raise eyebrows.