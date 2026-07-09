Pondicherry Premier League: Villianur record second win

PUDUCHERRY: Defending champions Villianur Mohit Kings rode on skipper Aman H Khan’s 60 (32b, 3x4, 5x6) to beat Ruby White Town Legends by 23 runs at the CAP-Siechem Stadium on Thursday to register their second win in as many outings in the Shriram Capital-Pondicherry Premier League 2026. Put in to bat, Villianur posted 198/6 on the back of a 74-run fourth-wicket stand between Aman and Prithvi Rajan Khanna (38), and then put the brakes on RWTL with spinners Alim Shaikhlal Shaikh and Jishan Adil sharing five wickets. It was RWTL’s second loss in two matches.