Women's cricket gets its first Lord's Test as England face India

LONDON: Lord's will finally host a women's Test, 142 years since staging its first such men's match, when England face India in a four-day game at the 'Home of Cricket' starting Friday.

"It just boggles my mind that it is just the first (women's) Test match here at Lord's," said India coach Amol Muzumdar, who added: "It is a great occasion and we are looking forward to it."

The match takes place just over 50 years since the first women's match of any kind at the renowned London venue, with England beating Australia by eight wickets in a one-day international on August 4, 1976.

England's captain at Lord's that day was the late Rachael Heyhoe Flint, a pioneering figure in a women's game where players were still wearing skirts rather than, as they do no now, white or coloured trousers.

Heyhoe Flint, who died in 2017, now has a gate named after her at Lord's.

But in 1976, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the owners of Lord's, were still decades away from admitting women as members, with the thought of females walking directly through the Long Room of the pavilion before taking the field a distant dream.

England's No. 5 that day, Megan Lear, compared the experience to the moon landing, telling the Guardian: "On that day in 1976, to walk on to the hallowed turf at Lord's, it was like one small step for us women cricketers, but one giant leap towards the future of women's cricket."

It is a sign of how things have changed from those amateur days that a Test between two professional sides will also be England's second fixture at Lord's in under a week following Sunday's defeat by Australia in the women's T20 World Cup final -- a match that attracted a capacity crowd.

Nine of England's World Cup squad are included for the Test, including captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is "hoping to play" despite a nagging calf injury.