Brook, Salt power England to series-clinching win as Iyer's unbeaten 80 goes in vain

BRISTOL: Shreyas Iyer's valiant unbeaten 80 went in vain as Harry Brook and Phil Salt made a mockery of the 159-run target with blazing unbeaten half-centuries, powering England to a series-clinching nine-wicket win over India in the fourth T20 International here on Thursday Opting to bat, Iyer appeared to be batting on a different surface, in his 49-ball 80 not out, his second as skipper, to guide India to 158 for 7.

He struck five sixes and four fours, holding the innings together as wickets tumbled around him on a typical pacy English wicket.

In stark contrast to the India innings, England were never troubled by the modest target and dominated the Indian bowlers from the outset as the home side romped home in 13.5 overs to take a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series.

Brook led from the front, blazing 79 not out off 35 balls, laced with eight fours and four sixes, while Phil Salt played perfect fiddle in a 42-ball 59 not out (9x4, 1x6) as the Indian bowlers struggled to get the wickets.

The defeat will be particularly alarming for the reigning T20 world champions, who have now lost back-to-back series within four months of their title triumph in Ahmedabad on March 8.

For skipper Iyer, who succeeded Suryakumar Yadav after India's title triumph, it was a fifth defeat in six matches as he continues to search for his maiden victory as captain.

India had earlier suffered a humiliating 0-2 defeat to Ireland, while they now trail 0-3 to England after the series opener was washed out.

The final T20I will be played at Southampton on Saturday.