Quicker we learn, the better: Shreyas after England debacle

For him, the biggest learning from the series is to remain positive and nurture the players around him, making this team his own. India, in the next 24 months, will be touring a lot overseas, especially with the next edition of the T20 World Cup set to happen in Australia in 2028. "Going forward, I need to be extremely positive enough in how I'm going to basically nurture everyone who is playing around me and especially in overseas conditions. We know we are going to play in Australia and many other cities before that. So, the best camaraderie to fit in these conditions is our goal and going forward, that is going to be our plan," said Iyer.

The other aspect about the series loss is that England replaced India as the No 1 ranked team in the format. And furthermore, if India do not remain the top-ranked team from Asia, they might miss out on qualifying for the LA 2028 Olympics. The Mumbai batter, while acknowledging that the loss hurt, said that the sooner they learn, it is better. "It definitely hurts. But I feel that it's a great learning for me as a captain and also for other players who have played here for the first time. It's all about how you turn up for the tournament. You can't just have that mindset that you will come to England and you will win the series. You need to work hard, you need to be focused which we were as a team. Everything that's happening around right now is a preparation for the World Cup. So, the earlier and the quicker we learn, it's beneficial for the team environment and also for the players who are coming in here."

While Iyer will link up with the ODI team as Shubman Gill's deputy and the No 4 batter, his next challenge as skipper will be later this month when the team tours Zimbabwe for a T20I series.