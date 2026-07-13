CSK, head coach Stephen Fleming part ways after 17 years

The former New Zealand captain has been associated with the team since its inception in 2008, first as a player and then as coach since 2009. Under him, CSK have won five IPL titles and two Champion Leagues. Since the last IPL title in 2023, they have been struggling.

The team has entered the playoffs a record 12 times, while also being part of 10 IPL finals.

Fleming had been under fire in the last few years after CSK failed to qualify for the Playoffs in the last three seasons since it’s title-winning campaign in 2023.

“Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence,” said Rupa Gurunath, the owner of Chennai Super Kings.

“On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team’s legacy.”