India finally breaks through on tour after beating England in a one-day cricket international

BIRMINGHAM, England: India finally ended a long winless run on tour with a six-wicket victory over England on Tuesday in a one-day international at Edgbaston.

England rallied from 107-6 to be 258 all out but couldn’t defend the total. India paced the run chase superbly and reached 262-4 with 28 balls remaining.

The victory revives what has been a dismal tour for India. The Twenty20 world champion was blanked in that format by Ireland in Belfast 2-0 and by England 4-0, surrendering its No. 1 T20 ranking.

But reinforcements including captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jaspit Bumrah and Lokesh Rahul — many of whom hadn’t played for weeks — proved too good for England at the start of a three-match ODI series.

The only blemish for India was Gill retiring hurt on 80 due to cramps. Gill was well poised for his third century in his last five internationals for India until he hobbled off. He said he should be available for the second ODI on Thursday in Cardiff.

“We were put under pressure but how we bounced back was important,” Gill said. “The conditions were similar to South Africa (which hosts the 50-over World Cup next year) — not easy for the batsmen with the new ball, it was kicking up. The wicket then settled nicely.”

The target was hardly taxing but India’s risk-free run chase had to overcome a couple of wobbles.

Openers Sharma and Kohli were dismissed cheaply inside the first nine overs.