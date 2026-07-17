For me, Bradman and Sobers are the same: Madan Lal

CHENNAI: Sir Garfield Sobers, one of cricket greatest all-rounders, passed away in Bridgetown, Barbados on Friday. His son Daniel confirmed the death after which tributes started pouring in from all quarters. Former India all-rounder Madan Lal though never played a competitive match against Sobers but had quite a few memories of the legendary West Indian cricketer.

Madan Lal made his India debut months after Sobers quit international cricket at a relatively young age in 1974. He, however, got the opportunity to meet the former West Indies' captain when the latter was visiting India. "Once I met him at great Bishan (Singh Bedi) paaji's place. It was pleasure to hear two legends talk then," Madan Lal told The New Indian Express.

Sobers played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 to April 1974. A left-handed batter, who also could also bowl left-arm pace, wrist spin and orthodox spin, Sobers claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket. Ironically, he played just one ODI and got out for a duck before taking a wicket. Besides, he was also a splendid fielder.

The Amritsar-born former India cricketer though never played for an English first-class County team but took part in league cricket in England. "On a few occasions during my days in English league cricket, I met Sir Sobers. We also played benefit matches there. He was one of the best human being I have ever met. It would not be an exaggeration if I say that the word all-rounder was coined after he graced the game," added Madan Lal.

One of the heroes of India's World Cup title triumph in 1983, Madan Lal compared Sobers with Don Bradman and emphasised that both have contributed immensely to the game. "The way people still remember Bradman, for me Sobers is also the same. The world still remembers the duo whenever they talk about cricket. I have toured West Indies twice and met Sobers there. He was always ready to help India players. In fact, he has special liking for us. Wearing those big smiles, he will be ever ready to give us tips."