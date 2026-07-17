Windies icon Sir Garry Sobers, one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, dies at 89

Sir Garfield "Garry" Sobers, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders and a former West Indies captain, died on Friday at the age of 89.

His death was confirmed by his son, Daniel. Sobers was just 10 days short of his 90th birthday.

One of the game's finest all-rounders, Sobers played 93 Tests for the West Indies between March 1954 and April 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

A left-handed batter and left-arm fast-medium bowler, he also claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket. He made a single One-Day International appearance, taking one wicket.

Sobers was also the first batter to hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.