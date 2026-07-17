Young team-mates must learn on the job in ODI cricket: Root

CARDIFF: Former England captain Joe Root believes the country's next generation of ODI cricketers will have to "learn on the job" due to their limited exposure to 50-over cricket, saying the lack of experience makes adaptability under pressure crucial after his match-winning knock helped level the series against India.

Root struck an unbeaten 99 off 133 balls as England chased down a modest 234 with four wickets to spare in the second ODI here on Thursday, ending a poor run in the format and drawing level in the three-match series 1-1 ahead of Sunday's decider at Lord's.

England had lost 14 of their previous 20 ODIs before the victory over India, and Root said younger players are entering international cricket without the grounding that earlier generations received through regular domestic 50-over competition.

"I think that's one of the biggest challenges for this team and the young guys coming through.

"Not just now, but in the next little while, anyone coming into this team does not have the wealth of experience and understanding of 50-over cricket because we are not exposed to it any more," Root, 35, said after the match.

"There is not that element of grounding that happens before you get to this level, which happens elsewhere around the world, so it's understanding that there are going to be times where guys have to learn on the job and they have to learn quickly."

India were bowled out for a below-par 233 in 44 overs, but England's chase was far from straightforward on a surface offering sharp bounce.