Young team-mates must learn on the job in ODI cricket: Root

CARDIFF: Former England captain Joe Root believes the country's next generation of ODI cricketers will have to "learn on the job" due to their limited exposure to 50-over cricket, saying the lack of experience makes adaptability under pressure crucial after his match-winning knock helped level the series against India.
Root struck an unbeaten 99 off 133 balls as England chased down a modest 234 with four wickets to spare in the second ODI here on Thursday, ending a poor run in the format and drawing level in the three-match series 1-1 ahead of Sunday's decider at Lord's.
England had lost 14 of their previous 20 ODIs before the victory over India, and Root said younger players are entering international cricket without the grounding that earlier generations received through regular domestic 50-over competition.
"I think that's one of the biggest challenges for this team and the young guys coming through.
"Not just now, but in the next little while, anyone coming into this team does not have the wealth of experience and understanding of 50-over cricket because we are not exposed to it any more," Root, 35, said after the match.
"There is not that element of grounding that happens before you get to this level, which happens elsewhere around the world, so it's understanding that there are going to be times where guys have to learn on the job and they have to learn quickly."
India were bowled out for a below-par 233 in 44 overs, but England's chase was far from straightforward on a surface offering sharp bounce.
Reduced to 125 for five, the hosts relied on Root's composure as he stitched together a decisive 72-run sixth-wicket partnership with Will Jacks (30) before guiding the team home in 44.1 overs.
"You've got to be brave and know that you can absorb pressure, because you have always got more time than you think and you can really make things up," Root said.
"Some guys will get out their tricks, sometimes you'll be on a pitch where 400 is a par score which can happen.
"But the hardest bit for guys coming through in English cricket is that when you find yourself in a situation like that, a wicket like that, can you find a way of doing it ugly and just getting over the line?" Root looked set to register his 21st ODI century before Gus Atkinson's late assault - an unbeaten 23 featuring three boundaries and a six - sealed the chase before the veteran could reach the landmark.
"I told him (Atkinson) to just get it done," Root said.
"It's all about winning and there's no better feeling in cricket than being there at the end when you chase something down."
Despite missing out on a hundred, Root said the victory over the top-ranked ODI side was far more satisfying and believed it had given England an opportunity to make a statement in the series decider.
"It would've felt a lot worse if we'd lost. That's why you play to win. And for us to have that carrot ahead of us winning at Lord's and the chance to beat the number one team in the world is really exciting," he said.
Root also took heart from England's ability to grind out a result in conditions that demanded patience rather than attacking strokeplay.
"I'm delighted that we found a way of doing it ugly and doing it in a way that probably doesn't suit a lot of the other guys and what they're used to doing and how they're used to playing.
"It shapes us up really well with what's to come, and a great experience of a big pressure game ahead of a World Cup in 2027," he added.