Rohit bhai hasn't told us anything about retirement, says skipper Gill

LONDON: India skipper Shubman Gill says senior star Rohit Sharma has not spoken to him about his international future which has been a subject of intense speculation for the past few days.

Before the third ODI at Lord's on Sunday, in which Rohit smashed a majestic hundred albeit in a losing cause, rumours had swirled that the match would be his last for India.

But BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issued a firm denial.

The 39-year-old Rohit, who only plays the 50-over format now, eventually silenced his critics by becoming the first and the oldest Indian batter to score an ODI hundred at Lord's even as the team lost by 27 runs.

Gill was asked whether the 'Hitman' had intimated anything to him about his future.

"I mean, we have not had a chance (to speak to him). He's (Rohit) not told us anything. I think it's all out in the media. But there has not been any discussion like that," Gill said in a post-match press conference.

Gill was all praise for Rohit's 138 off 110 balls and the manner in which he paced his innings that had 17 fours and five sixes.

"I think the way Rohit Bhai paced the innings, it was great. Most of the time I was on the non-striker end watching. The conversation was mostly that if we keep the wickets in hand, then only there will be a chance to chase such a big score.

"In Powerplay, we were talking that whether to go to hit or not, but we have seen that hitting with a new ball is not that easy.

I think the way he paced his innings, and then the way he accelerated after reaching 70, it was great to see," he said.