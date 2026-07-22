Australia cricket great Warner pleads guilty to drink-driving

SYDNEY: Australia cricket great David Warner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drink driving and will be sentenced later this year, court documents showed.

Warner, who is one of Australia's best-known sportsmen, was accused of being at the wheel of a van and stopping short of a random testing site, before being breath-tested, arrested and taken to a police station.

His lawyer appeared at a Sydney court to enter a guilty plea on one count of "middle range" drink-driving.

Former opening batsman Warner, who captains Sydney Thunder in the domestic T20 Big Bash League, did not appear in court.

"So many of us make those poor decisions. I think what's important is accepting and being accountable for those poor decisions," lawyer Bobby Hill told a hearing earlier this year.

"It doesn't matter if you're a tradesman, a doctor or one of the best opening batsmen in the world, that danger exists for every one of us."

Warner will be sentenced on August 18.