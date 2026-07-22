India look for partial redemption against spirited Zimbabwe

HARARE: Shreyas Iyer would be eager for his first win as India captain while his young team eyes course correction against a spunky Zimbabwe that is expected to fight hard during the short three-match T20I series starting here on Thursday.

Having lost six out of his first seven T20I games as skipper in series defeats to minnows Ireland and a seasoned England side, the rubber against Zimbabwe gives Iyer and company a chance to get the house in order.

A series win against Zimbabwe would be the expected outcome but a defeat could unnerve the dressing room that also features a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

For this tour, India will have a stop-gap head coach in VVS Laxman, whose personality if diametrically opposite to the combative regular gaffer Gautam Gambhir.

It is not that Laxman wouldn't want to win the series but his propensity to experiment with playing eleven is far less compared to Gambhir.

The spotlight will once again chase 'Boy Wonder' Sooryavanshi, who is set to open in all three games alongside Abhishek Sharma as Sanju Samson hasn't even been selected.

The Harare Sports Club ground brings back fond memories for both Abhishek and Sooryavanshi. The Punjab opener made his debut and then scored his first T20I ton here in his second appearance.