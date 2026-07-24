SA20 2027: Defending champions Sunrisers take on Ganguly's Pretoria

CHENNAI: SA20 announced the full list of fixtures recently, with the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals battling it out in a repeat of the Season 4 Final when the fifth season of SA20 gets underway on Sunday, 17 January 2027 at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. It promises to be a bumper month of non-stop cricket and entertainment, with all six stadiums around the country set to host the world's best T20 stars in action.

There will be four blockbuster Saturday double-headers scheduled throughout the month, starting on 23 January when Durban's Super Giants host Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead before Joburg Super Kings take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers later that evening. More double-header magic follows on 30 January, 6 February and 13 February, giving spectators every reason to make a ‘Saturday of it’ at cricket venues around the country.

“Announcing the SA20 fixtures is always a big moment for us, it’s the first major milestone ahead of the new season and it means the wheels are in motion for us as we build towards an incredible month of cricket,” SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said.

The Newlands will host the Final for the second year running and third since the League’s inception on Sunday, 21 February, with Boland Park in Paarl hosting a Playoff match (Qualifier 1) on 16 February for the first time. Johannesburg and the Wanderers are set for an exhilarating week of Playoff action, with the Eliminator taking place on Wednesday, 17 February and the do-or-die Qualifier 2 on Friday, 19 February.