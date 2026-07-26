India return to top in ICC men's T20I rankings after Zimbabwe series win

India reclaimed the top spot in the ICC men's T20I rankings on Sunday after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe in the ongoing three match series in Harare, displacing England from the summit.

The reigning T20 world champions regained the top spot from England, who had dethroned Shreyas Iyer's side after their 4-0 series win recently.

India had also lost to Ireland 0-2 prior to that. But Men in Blue returned to winning ways, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20I at Harare before establishing a 2-0 lead with a 90-run victory in the second match.

India top-order batter Ishan Kishan,who made a fifty in the second T20I against the African side, remains on top of the batters' list with 892 points followed by Abhishek Sharma (858 points).

Tilak Varma, who made a brisk fifty in the second T20I, retained his eighth spot with 733 points.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is not a part of the Zimbabwe series, is the lone Indian bowler in top 10, maintaining his fifth slot with 683 points.

(With inputs from PTI)