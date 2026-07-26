Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 81 powers India to 192/5 against Zimbabwe in third T20I

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a composed 81 off 48 balls to guide India to a competitive 192/5 against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, anchoring the innings with two crucial partnerships after the visitors opted to bat first.

Opting to bat first, India encountered a slightly tacky pitch at the Harare Sports Club, and Sooryavanshi showcased another side of his batting during his 48-ball innings.

The 15-year-old started in a relatively subdued fashion - first 10 balls produced a mere 11 runs, the next 10 saw the arrival of 15 runs, and eventually his second T20I fifty came in 31 balls.

There were a few stunning shots as one would expect in a Sooryavanshi innings.

A straight punch for a four off Brad Evans' yorker and then a 102-metre six off off-spinner Sikandar Raza showed his age-defying power and skills.

There was a moment of innovation too when he reverse swept spinner Wesley Madhevere for a boundary.

But overall, it was an innings of restraint on the day from the Bihar boy.