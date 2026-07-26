We are excited to have TNPL at Chepauk: Srinivasaraj

CHENNAI: THE trophy for the upcoming season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) was unveiled on Sunday. TJ Srinivasaraj, the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), and other TNCA office-bearers, were part of the festivities during the unveiling function, also attended by Sekhar Samiappan, a senior representative of YouTube.

At the ceremony, Srinivasaraj revealed that preparations for the 10th season, scheduled to begin at NPR College in Dindigul on August 4, were in full swing. He also said that the fraternity is excited as the season culminates in Chepauk. "It's a great feeling for us that the TNPL will be played at Chepauk once again," he said. "The point for having all the matches in the districts was to promote cricket in districts. But at the same time, we also want the TN cricket fans in Chennai to also witness some cricket. So, this time, what we have done is, we wanted to have the second part of the matches to be hosted in Chennai. We are very excited about it."