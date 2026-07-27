Vaibhav's game awareness, growing maturity help him handle pressure: VVS Laxman

India's interim head coach VVS Laxman praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid growth, saying the 15-year-old's game awareness has "skyrocketed" over the past six months and that his increasing maturity has enabled him to handle pressure with remarkable composure early in his international career.

The teenage batting sensation capped an impressive tour of Zimbabwe by claiming both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, leading India to a 35-run win in the third T20I and a clean 3-0 series sweep on Sunday.

"What is really impressive is the way he's evolved as a person. The maturity level, the understanding, and the awareness over the last six months has actually skyrocketed. And that's why he's been able to handle tough situations," said Laxman, during the post-match press conference.

Sooryavanshi amassed 151 runs in three innings at an average of 50.33, with his sparkling 81 in the series finale laying the foundation for India's victory.

This came after the teenager endured a forgettable debut series against England, managing scores of 13, 14 and 15 to be dropped for the fifth and final T20I as India slumped to a 0-4 series defeat.

"He played Under-19 World Cup and in a matter of four to five months, he dominated the IPL. We know how tough IPL competition can be.