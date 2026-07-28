How 'genuine off-spinner' Saransh Jain worked his way towards India call-up

"GENUINE off-spinner."

Madhya Pradesh head coach Chandrakant Pandit does not use the term lightly while talking about the latest entrant to the Indian Test team — Saransh Jain — for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The phrase comes with significance for a reason. Saransh, at 33, is not an up and coming talent the selectors have fast-tracked, but an experienced campaigner who has toiled for more than a decade in domestic cricket. His first-class batting record (31.75 average, two hundreds and 14 fifties) might create the perception of a batting all-rounder who can roll his arm, but Pandit's comment clarifies that. He is more than just an all-rounder. He is a "genuine off-spinner".

He knows him like the back of his own hand. The 33-year-old's father, Subodh, a right-arm offbreak bowler who had played nine Ranji matches for Madhya Pradesh, attests to it. "For any parent, it is a proud moment," Subodh told this daily. "Chandu Pandit backed him. And he gave him confidence and from thereon, his career took a turn around," he added.

Pandit's backing holds significance in the career of Saransh with good reason. His family underplayed Subodh's health issue (he survived oral cancer) when Saransh went Down Under for an exposure trip in 2014 as a 20-year-old. Though he made his first-class debut in the same year, Saransh had played only seven first-class matches till 2021. So when Pandit brought him under the wings, Saransh asked the coach if he will have the backing and the chance to play regularly.