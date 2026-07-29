Shubman Gill regains No. 1 ODI batting ranking; Sooryavanshi jumps 230 places in T20Is

DUBAI: India captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, while young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi moved up a whopping 230 places to 48th in the T20I rankings after his recent exploits against Zimbabwe.

Gill replaced New Zealand batting mainstay Daryl Mitchell at the top of the ODI rankings.

Mitchell had held the No. 1 spot since January this year.

"There was some change at the top of the latest ODI rankings following the completion of the recent series between the West Indies and New Zealand as the absence of Black Caps' right-hander Daryl Mitchell saw Shubman Gill move back to become the No. 1 ranked batter in 50-over cricket," the ICC said.

"Mitchell had held the top billing since January this year," it added.

Sooryavanshi, who smashed two half-centuries in India's recently concluded three-match T20I tour of Zimbabwe, scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33 as his side completed a 3-0 series sweep.

The 15-year-old batter climbed 230 places to reach 48th in the T20I batting rankings, which are led by compatriot Ishan Kishan with 910 rating points.

Kishan had recorded the third-highest batting rating of all time, behind Abhishek Sharma (931) and Dawid Malan (919), when he reached 916 points after the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

Despite losing some rating points, Kishan maintains a healthy lead over second-ranked Sahibzada Farhan (848).

"Sooryavanshi's rating of 536 points is well adrift of his more experienced teammates, but Kishan can now boast of having a better career batter rating than more accomplished Indian players like Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909)," the ICC said.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma moved up two places to sixth in the T20I batting rankings, while T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer jumped seven places to 24th.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi gained 31 places to move to 41st in the T20I bowling rankings, while Varun Chakravarthy, who missed the Zimbabwe tour due to injury, dropped three places but remained in the top 10.

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl climbed six places to 85th in the T20I batting rankings, while Blessing Muzarabani jumped 10 spots to 26th among bowlers.

West Indies' Justin Greaves was also rewarded for his impressive performance against Pakistan in the first Test.

Greaves bowled five consecutive wicket-maidens in Tarouba as the West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series.

He rose 21 places to 48th in the Test bowling rankings and to ninth among Test all-rounders.

Jayden Seales moved up to 24th in the Test bowling rankings, while Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, who also claimed a five-wicket haul, climbed to 17th.

Babar Azam rose to 15th in the Test batting rankings after his unbeaten half-century in the second innings.