'Time is right for me to move on': Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, saying he believes the time is right to "move on".

Ajinkya Rahane represented India in 195 international matches across all three formats and established himself as one of the team's most reliable Test batters. The 38-year-old featured in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is during an international career that began in 2013.

However, he has not turned up for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said in a social media post.

Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.

In white-ball cricket, Rahane featured in the 2014 T20 World Cup and the 2015 ODI World Cup. He last played a T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill in 2016, while his most recent ODI appearance came in February 2018.

Rahane enjoyed a long IPL career, featuring in every season from the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008 except 2010. In his final IPL season in 2026, he captained Kolkata Knight Riders and scored 335 runs, taking his overall tournament tally to 5,367 runs.