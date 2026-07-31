Fractured finger rules out Masood for the 2nd cricket test against West Indies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan in-form batter Shan Masood was ruled out of the second cricket test against the West Indies due to a fractured left index finger.

Masood was the only bright batting spot in Pakistan's 90-run defeat in the first test at Trinidad when the left-hander scored a century in the first innings.

"Following a scan and clinical assessment, Shan is currently undergoing treatment from the Pakistan team medical panel," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement late Thursday.

Masood was relieved of the captaincy before the two-test series against the West Indies after Pakistan lost 12 of the 16 test matches under his leadership. Babar Azam returned as skipper, but could not prevent Pakistan's eighth successive away loss in test matches at Trinidad as the team continued to struggle in red-ball cricket.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales' short ball struck Masood on the index finger in the first innings before the left-hander went on to score his seventh test hundred.

Masood did not take the field in the West Indies second innings, but came out to bat at No. 8 after Pakistan was reduced to 53-6 while chasing 211. He visibly looked in pain before getting caught at point for three and Pakistan chase got folded for 120 runs.

Pakistan has three batters — Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel and uncapped Awais Zafar — to fill in Masood's place for the second test, starting from Sunday.

Pakistan is scheduled to tour England for three test matches and the PCB said Masood will stay with the team. However, he is doubtful for the first test, starting at Leeds from Aug. 19 as the PCB said his participation "will depend on his recovery and clinical progress."