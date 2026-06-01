Kohli proves technique, temperament still rule T20 cricket: Virat's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, said the batting icon’s performance in the IPL final was a strong reminder that technique and temperament remain indispensable in T20 cricket despite the format’s growing emphasis on power-hitting.

Kohli once again rose to the occasion on the biggest stage, playing a pivotal role as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defended their IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The veteran batter’s knock further underlined his remarkable consistency in a format increasingly dominated by fearless, all-out aggression.

Kohli struck an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, as RCB chased down GT's 155 for 8 in 18 overs.

Calling his former ward's performance "excellent" and "brilliant", Sharma said Kohli's innings offered an important lesson for young cricketers.

"That is a lesson for the youngsters to understand that it's not about power-hitting only, not about hitting sixes only. If you are good with the technique, you can always score big and that is what Virat showed today also," Sharma told PTI Videos.

"If you have good technique, good temperament...that is what he has been doing for so long for his franchise as well as for Indian cricket. He has won so many matches for India showing this type of batting and he is an example for the youngsters to understand and learn how T20 cricket is played."