Last year was all pressure, this year we dominated: RCB skipper Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's second IPL title triumph coincided with skipper Rajat Patidar's 33rd birthday, but the captain derived greater satisfaction from his team's dominance throughout the tournament.

RCB set the tone from the outset, crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and maintained that momentum all season to emerge as the competition's standout team.

That bull run reached its logical conclusion at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL final on Sunday.

"To be honest, last year was a lot of pressure. This year was calmer because of the way we played throughout the tournament. I think we have not just played, we dominated this year," said Patidar in the post-match press conference.

"So we were pretty much confident that if we are playing like this, we are definitely going to win the second title for RCB," he added.

He also sent out a cold message for contenders -- RCB are far from finished.

"It is the best gift because it is my birthday today (Sunday). It feels good overall, but as an individual, I try to stay in the present. We will have to focus more on how we can do three in a row," he said.