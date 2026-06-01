No better birthday gift: Skipper Patidar on winning second IPL title for RCB

AHMEDABAD: A little after 1AM on June 1, 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar walked into the press conference room at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the IPL trophy in his hand. It had been an hour since he turned 32, but not many in the room knew that at the time.

But that was not all he had done. In the hours leading up to that, he had led RCB to their second IPL title, beating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets. And he, in the process, became the third IPL skipper to win consecutive titles.

Coming in as an injury replacement to making history for RCB with two titles in a span of four years is no mean feat. But Patidar rarely lets his guard down. In his own words, he is not as expressive as others — someone who keeps saying that he likes to stay in the present. On the eve of the final, when asked about his ambitions with the Indian team, he had said the same. That he does not look behind at the past, nor does he look too far ahead. On Sunday, or rather just as Monday began, he was asked again to reflect on this moment, sitting with the IPL trophy next to him as a two-time winning RCB skipper and what that means to him.