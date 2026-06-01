Rajat Patidar dedicates IPL win to RCB fans who died in Chinnaswamy stampede

AHMEDABAD: Shortly after making history, becoming only the third captain to win back-to-back Indian Premier League titles, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper dedicated the second trophy to the 11 fans who died in a stampede during the celebrations in 2025.

Last year, when RCB won their first Indian Premier League title, their loyal fans who had waited 18 years for this moment took to the streets across the country. The celebrations continued all night on June 3, 2025, before extending to the next day in Bengaluru. However, June 4, 2025, turned out to be a day of tragedy. Thousands of fans started assembling through the course of the day for a victory parade, and in the hours that followed, as many as 11 people died in a stampede.

On Sunday, when asked about the fans who lost their lives, Patidar dedicated the trophy to them. "Obviously, you feel bad. You lost your fans after winning the game. Not the fans, they are the family members. But yeah, I always want this trophy to be dedicated to them. And that's it. I don't have words to express that feeling," said Patidar