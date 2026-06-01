Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeps IPL awards, but too young to drive prize TATA Sierra SUV

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi swept the end-of-season IPL awards and in doing so won an SUV -- but the 15-year-old cricket prodigy will have to wait three years to drive it.

The Indian batting sensation plundered 776 runs at an average of 48.50 and a punishing strike-rate of 237.30 in 16 matches.

On Sunday he was named most valuable player, despite his team Rajasthan Royals narrowly failing to reach the final, and he also scooped the Orange Cap for leading the batting charts.

He was also named emerging player of the season, among other prizes.

The boy wonder was gifted a car, a TATA Sierra SUV, which at top price comes in at 2.1 million rupees ($22,000).

His total prize money was over $57,000.

However, he won't be able to get behind the wheel in the near future because the minimum driving age in India is 18.

"It feels good, but I'm feeling a little pressure because I'm here for an interview," Sooryavanshi said on winning the awards.

"But yes, it's a proud moment, it feels great, and I'll try to do even better next season."

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second straight title after they beat Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad.

Player of the match Kohli was seen speaking to Sooryavanshi during the presentation ceremony well past midnight.

Sooryavanshi struck 97 and 96 in his final two innings of this edition of the IPL, adding to the growing clamour for him to earn a maiden call-up to the senior national team.

According to Indian media, Sooryavanshi has been included in a 30-member of probables for the Asian Games in September-October in Japan.