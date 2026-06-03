India set for a blockbuster 12-match New Zealand tour, the biggest in a generation

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: India will play 12 international cricket matches in New Zealand later this year in a tour billed as the biggest in New Zealand in a generation.

The all-format tour will feature India playing the Black Caps in five Twenty20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two test matches.

India will play more international matches than any inbound team ever on a tour of New Zealand. The tour begins with a T20 international at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Oct. 22 and concludes after the second test, which begins in Christchurch on Nov. 27.

“This will be about more than just the cricket on the field. It will be a celebration of New Zealand’s shared history and culture with India and our burgeoning rivalry and friendship through cricket,” New Zealand Cricket Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said.

“The passion and the following this team has is staggering, not to mention some of the players expected to tour such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. So we’re bracing for the intensity and fandom that will accompany the tour.”

New Zealand will then embark on a four-test tour to Australia, before returning home to play Sri Lanka in three ODIs, three T20s and two tests in January and February.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring 42 days of international cricket to Kiwi cricket fans across eight cities,” Critchley said.