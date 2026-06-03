We were not able to build pressure with dot balls, can't repeat the mistake in WC: India Vice-captain Mandhana

TAUNTON: Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana pinned India's six-wicket defeat against England in the third T20I to their failure to bowl enough dot balls, and hoped not to repeat the mistake in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

England dented India's build-up for the ICC showpiece, registering a come-from-behind 2-1 win in the three-match series.

"We definitely started extremely well with the ball, (reducing England to) 35 for 3. I wouldn't really take anything away from the partnership they had. I think they played really good cricketing shots," Mandhana said at the post-match press conference.

After an early wobble, England recovered through a 137-run alliance for the fourth wicket between Alice Capsey (82) and Heather Knight (70 not out) to chase down the target of 181.

"In hindsight, we would have been able to build pressure with a few dot balls, but we were not able to do that. We will definitely look at this game in a way where we can do better and not repeat these mistakes in the World Cup coming ahead," she added.

Despite the defeat, the left-handed opener took some positives from the series such as the return to form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet struck a 40-ball 56 to take India to 180 for five.