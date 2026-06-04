Shreyas Iyer to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain: BCCI sources

NEW DELHI: Shreyas Iyer is set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of India's senior men's team in T20Is, with Tilak Verma to be his deputy, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) sources.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the selection committee have reached a consensus on appointing Iyer as T20I captain, while Tilak Varma would serve as vice-captain, the sources said.

Although India's T20I captaincy was not discussed during the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Thursday, the board's top officials have, according to the sources, agreed on appointing Iyer as captain and Varma as his deputy. Iyer is also likely to attend the selection committee meeting on June 6 to announce India's squad for their tour to Ireland and England.