Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series with hamstring injury

India batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, according to sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Kohli appeared to struggle while running during the closing stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Despite the discomfort, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart produced a match-winning unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to guide his side through a challenging 156-run chase.

India's ODI series against Afghanistan is scheduled to begin on June 13, following a one-off Test between the two sides in New Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, former India captain Rohit Sharma, although named in the ODI squad, remains doubtful for the series. His availability will depend on his fitness assessment in the lead-up to the matches.

Kohli enjoyed another prolific IPL campaign, finishing as RCB's leading run-scorer and the tournament's fourth-highest run-getter. The veteran amassed 675 runs from 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, including one century and five half-centuries. His highest score of the season was an unbeaten 105.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest ODI batters in cricket history, Kohli has accumulated 14,797 runs in 299 ODI innings at an average of 58.71. His tally includes a record 54 centuries and 77 fifties, with a career-best score of 183.

The 37-year-old now plays exclusively in the ODI format after retiring from T20 Internationals following India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and stepping away from Test cricket in May 2025 ahead of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.