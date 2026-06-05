Testing grounds for long season ahead

One of the things he said in Guwahati was that the real transition of the Test team began in England. The process has been in place since 2023 with Yashasvi Jaiswal coming in and Gill moving down but Gambhir felt the team that lost to South Africa is not the same as the one that was thrashed by New Zealand. Now, ahead of the Afghanistan Test, he stuck to what he believes strongly.

"The actual transition happened from England. What? Nine Test matches," quipped Gambhir when asked about the transition and the youngsters not making the spot their own on Friday. "So after nine Tests, if you feel it is a long road, I don't agree with that and we all know how well this young team played in England and then we won against West Indies. You have two Tests against South Africa, it hurts but that is what it is going to be with transition. The consistency may be a miss because these are young boys. Majority of these boys have played less than 30 Tests," he added.

Though he said he does not want to make excuses, it is not without merit. Five of the main players have played less than 20 Tests. Jaiswal is at 28. Gill, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant are the ones with over 40 matches. And three of the 15 are yet to play Tests. Which is also why, despite not being a part of the World Test Championship, this one-off Test gives a chance to gear up for the arduous challenge ahead. Before the two Tests in Sri Lanka — there is a two-Test series in New Zealand in October followed by the home Border Gavaskar Trophy — Gambhir and Co want to cover all bases. He spoke about pulling some ODI regulars early ahead of the New Zealand Test because of a short turnaround in the multi-format tour. But even before that, there is a possibility of some of the Test players playing the India A matches in Sri Lanka later this month. That much seems clear, especially when he remains optimistic about qualifying for the WTC final. "I don't think there is any reason not to believe that we cannot win the World Test Championship and that is what not only me but everyone sitting in the dressing room believes in."