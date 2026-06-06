Rahul, Sudharsan steer India to 209 for 2 at tea on opening day against Afghanistan

MULLANPUR: KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 81 while Sai Sudharsan struck an attractive 81 as the duo stitched together a 139 run partnership to steer India to 209 for 2 at tea on the opening day of the one off Test against Afghanistan here on Saturday.

Sudharsan, who enjoys the vote of confidence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, got two reprieves , but missed out on what would have been his maiden Test hundred.

Veteran Rahul, who also led a charmed life, blended caution with aggression to inch towards his 12th Test hundred in his 68th appearance in whites.

At the break, skipper Shubman Gill (20 batting) looked in great touch with four boundaries to his credit.

The Rahul-Sudharsan duo added 139 runs in 185 balls but credit should go to the Tamil Nadu southpaw for showing a lot of intent during his knock.

There were occasional misses and the edges that flew through the vacant zone between the keeper and first slip, which otherwise should have been taken.

But Sudharsan showed his mastery with most of his 13 boundaries coming through the mid-wicket region.

However, the straight drive off pacer Mohammad Saleem was a treat to watch.

Rahul survived what looked like a clear nick in TV replays but the bowling team didn't appeal for caught behind.

Rahul played some gorgeous strokes while defending dourly on a seemingly flat track against an Afghan attack that looked decent without being threatening.

His innings had nine boundaries and, save the edge that wasn't appealed for, Rahul showed great defensive technique and was hardly bothered by the Afghan bowlers.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't capitalise on a good start as India treaded cautiously to reach 96 for 1 at lunch.

Jaiswal was dismissed in the most innocuous fashion.

Right-arm pacer Saleem's delivery bounced a shade extra and Jaiswal tried to tuck it off his hips towards fine leg but only managed to tickle it to keeper Afsar Zazai.

(With inputs from PTI)